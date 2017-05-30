Hotel Rugby: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29.05.2017, interalia, has transacted the following business:1.Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.2.Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2016-17.Time of Commencement of the Meeting: 5.30 p.m.Time of Conclusion of the Meeting: 9.15 p.m.Source : BSE