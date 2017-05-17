App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hotel Leela's board meeting on May 25, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Dear Sir / Madam, Sub:Board Meeting - To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017and other Agenda items Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Listing Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 to consider among other things the following: 1.Standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2.To fix the date of the Annual General Meeting and the period of book closure. Further, in terms of Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, the Trading Window will be closed from May 17, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of dealing in the securities of the Company by the insiders.Source : BSE

