Honeywell Autom: Outcome of board meeting held on May 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2017, declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion and the Auditors Report by our Statutory Auditors, which were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today.Further please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today recommended a dividend of Rs.10/- (ten) per Equity share of Rs.10/- each (100%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid on August 18, 2017.Source : BSE