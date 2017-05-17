Honeywell Automation to consider dividend

Honeywell Automation India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter January 01, 2017 to March 31, 2017 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.At the said meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 for the approval of the Shareholders.Further, the trading window will be closed from May 17, 2017 till May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE