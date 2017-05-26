May 26, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Honeywell Automation India recommends dividend
Honeywell Automation India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, recommended a dividend of Rs.10/- (ten) per Equity share of Rs.10/- each (100%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid on August 18, 2017.Source : BSE