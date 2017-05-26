May 25, 2017 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Honeywell Autom's board recommends dividend of Rs 10/-
Honeywell Automation India has informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs.10/- (ten) per Equity share of Rs.10/- each (100%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
