Honeywell Autom's board recommends dividend of Rs 10/

Honeywell Automation India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs.10/- (ten) per Equity share of Rs.10/- each (100%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid on August 18, 2017.Source : BSE