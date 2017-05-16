May 16, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Honda Siel Power Products recommends dividend
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 7.50 per equity share of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
The said dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on September 01, 2017.Source : BSE
