HMT AGM on Wednesday, December 13, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 64th Annual General Meeting of HMT Limited will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 10.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at No.59, Bellary Road, Bangalore - 560 032.
HMT is in the Auto - Tractors sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,033.10 crore.The company management includes S Girish Kumar - Chairman & Managing Director, Vishvajit Sahay - Director, Subhash Chandra Pandey - Part Time Non Official Director, Shashi Bala Srivastava - Director - Finance, Ravindra Singh - Non Official Independent Director. Source : BSE