May 05, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hitech Plast to consider dividend
Hitech Plast Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 09, 2017, to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.
Hitech Plast Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, to discuss and approve the following:
1. The Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;
2. Recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE
