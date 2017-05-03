Hitech Plast board meeting on May 9, 2017.

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 to discuss and approve, inter-alia the following: 1.The Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further details are mentioned in the attachment.Source : BSE