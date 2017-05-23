Hit Kit Global: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its first meeting for the financial year 2017-18 held on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, have taken on record and approved amongst other matters, the following business: 1.Approved Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2.The Board has not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2017. 3.The Board has noted disclosure of Interest by the Directors received by the company in compliance of section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. 4.The Board has noted declarations by the Directors received in the company pursuant to the provision of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, declaring their eligibility to act as Directors.Source : BSE