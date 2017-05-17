Hisar Metal to consider dividend

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the said year.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the trading window for dealing in the Company's shares will remain closed from May 19, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE