Hira Automobiles: Outcome of board meeting

Please note that Board of Directors has approved Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results the Quarter ended on September 30, 2017 in its meeting held on November 14, 2017.
Please note that Board of Directors has approved Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 in its meeting held on 14th November, 2017.
Further, please find enclosed herewith following,
1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.
2. Limited Review Report of statutory auditors of the Company on above results.
3. Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities
Source : BSE
Further, please find enclosed herewith following,
1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.
2. Limited Review Report of statutory auditors of the Company on above results.
3. Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities
Source : BSE