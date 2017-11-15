Hira Automobiles: Outcome of board meeting

Please note that Board of Directors has approved Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 in its meeting held on 14th November, 2017.Further, please find enclosed herewith following,1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.2. Limited Review Report of statutory auditors of the Company on above results.3. Standalone Statement of Assets and LiabilitiesSource : BSE