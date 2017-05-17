May 17, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hipolin's board meeting on May 26, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 to consider, approve and adopt inter alia, the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.
Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 to consider, approve and adopt inter alia, the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE