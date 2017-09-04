Hipolin's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to regulations 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 to consider, approve and adopt inter alia, the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results(under IndAS) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, (b) any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE