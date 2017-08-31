Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30.06.2017, duly approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 31.08.2017.The Financial Results were also reviewed by the Audit Committee and were subjected to Limited Review.Source : BSE