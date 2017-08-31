Aug 31, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hindusthan Urba appoints Deepak Kejriwal as CFO
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 31, 2017 has appointed Mr. Deepak Kejriwal as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
