Hindustan Wires' board meeting on December 08, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the Dec 08, 2017 at plot no. 2B, sector - 126, Noida-201304 for inter alia to consider, and if deem fit to approve the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter & half year ended Sep 30, 2017.Source : BSE