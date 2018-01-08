App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 08, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Unilever's to consider December quarter earnings on Jan 17, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Listing Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 17th January, 2018, at Mumbai, inter alia, to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period.

 
 
We shall intimate the unaudited financial results to the Exchanges upon the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting and will arrange for announcement of the same in the Press as required under Listing Regulations, 2015

Also note that pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India Listing Regulations, 2015, a presentation to analysts/investors on financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017 shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

Please note that pursuant to Clause 3 (I) of the Share Dealing Code of the Company, Trading Window to deal in Company shares is closed for Special Employees from 1st January, 2018 to 19th January, 2018 (both days inclusive).

You are requested to take above information on record.
Source : BSE
