Hindustan Media Ventures - Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e 11th January, 2018 approved and taken on record the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFRs) for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December, 2017.
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e 11th January, 2018 (which commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 1.00 p.m.), has inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:-
1) UFRs - Approved and taken on record the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFRs) for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December, 2017
2) Limited Review Report - Taken on record the Limited Review Report of Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors, on the above UFRs
3) Change in KMP - On the recommendation of NRC and Audit Committee at their respective meetings held today, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Shri Sandeep Gulati, as CFO (Whole-time KMP) w.e.f. 11th January, 2018.
On the recommendation of NRC in its meeting held today, Shri Priyavrat Bhartia, Managing Director, was designated as (Whole-time KMP) under the Companies Act, 2013 w.e.f. 11th January, 2018, in the absence of a CEO.
Source : BSE
1) UFRs - Approved and taken on record the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFRs) for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December, 2017
2) Limited Review Report - Taken on record the Limited Review Report of Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors, on the above UFRs
3) Change in KMP - On the recommendation of NRC and Audit Committee at their respective meetings held today, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Shri Sandeep Gulati, as CFO (Whole-time KMP) w.e.f. 11th January, 2018.
On the recommendation of NRC in its meeting held today, Shri Priyavrat Bhartia, Managing Director, was designated as (Whole-time KMP) under the Companies Act, 2013 w.e.f. 11th January, 2018, in the absence of a CEO.
Source : BSE