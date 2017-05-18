May 18, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hindustan Media Ventures recommends dividend
Hindustan Media Ventures has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017 has, recommended for approval by members at their ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), payment of dividend at Rs. 1.20/- per equity share (12 percent) of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017 has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:
