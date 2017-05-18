Hindustan Media Ventures recommends dividend

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017 has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:- Recommended for approval by members at their ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), payment of dividend @ Rs. 1.20/- per equity share (12%) of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE