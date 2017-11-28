Hindustan Foods - Outcome of board meeting

Hindustan Foods Limited has informed the Exchange that the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarterly / half yearly period ended on 30th September, 2017 was considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th November, 2017.
Hindustan Foods Limited has informed the Exchange that the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarterly / half yearly period ended on 30th September, 2017 was considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th November, 2017.Source : BSE