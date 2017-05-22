Hindustan Foods: Outcome of board meeting

Hindustan Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017, alongwith Auditors Report and declaration with Unmodified Opinion, and regarding the resignation of Mrs.Pallavi S.Dempo as Director, and appointment of Mr. Sameer R. Kothari as Managing Director, Mr. Nikhil K. Vora as Additional Director, Ms. Hony Vazirani as Additonal Director and reappointment of Mr. Ganesh T. Argekar as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director.Source : BSE