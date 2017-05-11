May 11, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hindustan Foods' board meeting on May 22, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017: 1. to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company consisting of Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statements for 12 months ended 31st March, 2017; and 2. to consider and take on record Audited Financial Results for the 3 months period ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE