Hindustan Everest Tools: Outcome of AGM

Summary of proceedings of 54th Annual General Meeting held on 30/11/2017 along with consolidated report dated 30/11/2017 of the Scrutinizer is attached .All the resolution as mentioned in the Notice dated 23/10/2017 to the shareholders have been passed with requisite majority

Hind Everest is in the Machine Tools sector.

The company management includes Balgopal Mandelia - Chairman & Managing Director, Shravan Kumar Mandelia - Managing Director, Pradeep Jain - Director, Ambarish Raj - Director, Lokesh Sood - Director, Saurabh Parasramka - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 505725.

Its Registered office is at Dohil Chambers, 46, Nehru Place,, New Delhi,Delhi - 110019.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE