Hindustan Everest Tools: Outcome of AGM

We would like to inform you that the summary of proceedings of 54th Annual General Meeting held on November 30, 2017 along with consolidated report dated November 30, 2017 of the Scrutinizer is attached.
All the resolution as mentioned in the Notice dated 23/10/2017 to the shareholders have been passed with requisite majority
Hind Everest is in the Machine Tools sector.
The company management includes Balgopal Mandelia - Chairman & Managing Director, Shravan Kumar Mandelia - Managing Director, Pradeep Jain - Director, Ambarish Raj - Director, Lokesh Sood - Director, Saurabh Parasramka - Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 505725.
Its Registered office is at Dohil Chambers, 46, Nehru Place,, New Delhi,Delhi - 110019.Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE