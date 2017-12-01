App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Everest Tools: Outcome of AGM

We would like to inform you that the summary of proceedings of 54th Annual General Meeting held on November 30, 2017 along with consolidated report dated November 30, 2017 of the Scrutinizer is attached.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Summary of proceedings of 54th Annual General Meeting held on 30/11/2017 along with consolidated report dated 30/11/2017 of the Scrutinizer is attached .

All the resolution as mentioned in the Notice dated 23/10/2017 to the shareholders have been passed with requisite majority

Hind Everest is in the Machine Tools sector.

The company management includes Balgopal Mandelia - Chairman & Managing Director, Shravan Kumar Mandelia - Managing Director, Pradeep Jain - Director, Ambarish Raj - Director, Lokesh Sood - Director, Saurabh Parasramka - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 505725.

Its Registered office is at Dohil Chambers, 46, Nehru Place,, New Delhi,Delhi - 110019.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.