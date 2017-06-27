Hinduja Venture: Updates on subscription of equity shares by Hinduja Leyland Finance

Further to our letter dated June 13, 2017, we would like to inform you that Subscription to 5,52,762 equity shares offered to the Company by Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited (HLFL) on rights basis and 3,505 equity shares renounced in favour of the Company at a price of Rs. 94/- per share (including premium of Rs. 84/- per share) has been completed.HLFL vide their letter dated June 26, 2017 intimated about allotment of 5,56,267 Equity Shares in the name of the Company.Source : BSE