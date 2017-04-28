Hinduja Venture's board meeting on May 12, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 12, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve: a)Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. b)Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. c)To recommend dividend, if any for the financial year 2016-2017. Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders and Internal Procedures, the 'trading window' for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Directors/ officers and Designated Employees of the Company from Tuesday, May 02, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Financial Results i.e. upto Monday, May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE