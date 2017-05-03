Hinduja Foundries and Ashok Leyland have filed e-form No. INC-28

Further to our letter dated April 28, 2017, we wish to inform you that Hinduja Foundries Limited and Ashok Leyland Limited have filed e-form No. INC-28 with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Chennai, along with the Certified True Copy of the NCLT Order on April 28, 2017. The Scheme has come into effect on April 28, 2017 with the Appointed Date of October 1, 2016.Source : BSE