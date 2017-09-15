App
Sep 15, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco Industries: Outcome of AGM

Please note that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)of the Company was held on 13th September, 2017
In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder and provisions of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') the Company had provided remote e voting facility and e -voting at the venue of the AGM .

Mr. B. Narasimhan, Proprietor of B.N & Associates, Company Secretaries was appointed as the Scrutiniser to scrutinize the remote e voting process and e-voting at the AGM. The Scrutinizer's Report dated 14th September, 2017 is attached as per Annexure 1. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM have been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority.In terms of the provisions of Regulations 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of the results of voting through remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM is attached as Annexure -2 .
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

