Hindalco Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 inter alia; 1.To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017; ` 2.To consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 ; Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from 1st May, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. This is for your information.Source : BSE