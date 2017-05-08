App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.

Hindalco Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 inter alia; 1.To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017; ` 2.To consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 ; Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from 1st May, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. This is for your information.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.