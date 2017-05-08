App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco Industries to consider final dividend

Hindalco Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

Hindalco Industries to consider final dividend
Hindalco Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia;

1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017;

2. To consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, in terms of the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from May 01, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.