Hindalco Industries to consider final dividend

Hindalco Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia;1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017;2. To consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, in terms of the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from May 01, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE