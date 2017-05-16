May 16, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hindustan Wires' board meeting on May 29, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the May 29, 2017 at plot no. 2B, sector – 126, Noida-201304 for inter alia to consider, and if deem fit to approve the Audited Financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017.
