Hind Wires' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the May 30, 2017 at plot no. 2B, sector – 126, Noida-201304 for inter alia to consider, and if deem fit to approve the Audited Financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017. Our earlier intimation dated 16/05/2017 for fixing Board Meeting on 29/05/2017 should be treated as cancelled.Source : BSE