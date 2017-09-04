Sep 04, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hind Wires' board meeting on September 12, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the Sep 12, 2017 at plot no. 2B, sector – 126, Noida-201304 for inter alia to consider, and if deem fit to approve the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
