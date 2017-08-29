Aug 29, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hind Securities' AGM on September 29, 2017
Please find the attached herewith notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at D – 16, Ground Floor, Udyog Nagar, Nangloi, Delhi-110041 (Near Udyog Nagar metro station).Source : BSE