Hind Sanforiser's AGM on September 22, 2017

This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of the Company 'IKAB SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT LIMITED' (Scrip Code: 514238) will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the registered office of the company viz: Raja Bahadur Compound, Bldg. No. 5, 2nd Floor, 43 Tamarind Lane, Fort, Mumbai – 400 001.Source : BSE