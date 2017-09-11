Sep 11, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hind Rectifiers: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform you that members of the Company at its Annual General Meeting held on 8th September, 2017 have passed resolution as required under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to reclassify some persons status from 'Promoter and Promoter Group Category' to 'Public Category'
