Hindustan Motors' board meeting on May 29, 2017

We write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Necessary intimation through paper advertisement, as required under Regulations 29 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is being published separately.Source : BSE