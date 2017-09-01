Hind Motors' board meeting on September 13, 2017

We write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 13th September, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017. Necessary intimation through paper advertisement, as required under Regulations 29 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is being published separately.Source : BSE