Hindustan Flurocarbons' board meeting on May 15, 2017
Notice is hereby given in pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, 186th Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at 1.00 pm at HOCL Guest house to consider and to approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31.03.2017.
