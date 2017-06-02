App
Jun 02, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hind Everest's board meeting on June 09, 2017

This is inform you that the board meeting of the Board of Directors on 9th June 2017 being held to consider and approve proposals for sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat ( Haryana) .

Board Meeting of the Board of Directors on 9th June 2017 being held to consider and approve proposals for sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat ( Haryana) . We have already informed to the BSE regarding closure of the manufacturing activities and sale of product brand 'EVEREST' as the Board has found existing business activities unviable

