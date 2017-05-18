App
Stocks
Announcements
May 18, 2017

Hindustan Copper recommends dividend

Hindustan Copper has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 17, 2017, has recommended payment of dividend for financial year 2016-17 at 20 paise per share of the face value of Rs.5 each for approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Hindustan Copper Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 17, 2017, has inter alia considered and approved the following:

- The Board has recommended payment of dividend for financial year 2016-17 @ Re. 0.20 per share of the face value of Rs.5 each for approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of payment of dividend shall be intimated after approval of dividend in the AGM separately.Source : BSE

