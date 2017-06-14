Hindustan Construction's AGM on July 6, 2017

We refer to our letter No. HC/SEC/2017 dated June 12, 2017, enclosing therewith Notice of the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Walchand Hirachand Hall, Indian Merchants' Chamber, Indian Merchants' Chamber Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020, which was dispatched to all those Members of the Company, who were entitled to receive physical copies alongwith a physical copy of the Annual Report for FY 2016-17 alongwith the Attendance Slip and Proxy form.Please note that an Errata to the AGM Notice (copy enclosed) has been issued by the Company on June 12, 2017, to the aforesaid Members of the Company, whereby inadvertent errors have been corrected and the same is self-explanatory. Please note that the Notice shall always be read with this Errata.Please also note that the Electronic copy of the Annual Report for the FY 2016-2017 and the *corrected Notice of the AGM alongwith the Attendance Slip and Proxy form together with the E-voting communication has been sent on June 13, 2017, to all those Members whose email address is registered with the Company/Depositories. Copy of the said corrected AGM Notice is also enclosed.* Corrected for inadvertent errors, as mentioned in Errata dated June 12, 2017 to the AGM Notice.We request you to take the above on records.Source : BSE