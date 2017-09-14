Sep 14, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hind Commerce: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 307, Arun Chambers, Tardeo Road, Mumbai - 400 034, approved the Un-Audited Financial results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 307, Arun Chambers, Tardeo Road, Mumbai - 400 034, inter-alia has transacted and approved the following:
i. The Board approved the Un-Audited Financial results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Source : BSE
i. The Board approved the Un-Audited Financial results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Source : BSE