May 04, 2017 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hindustan Bio Science's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 30-05-2017 at 2.00 PM to consider the following business. 1. To Consider and adopt Audited Financial results of the company 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE