Hind Aluminium: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A in Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the summary of the proceeding of the 30th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 11.00a.m at Maheshwari Pragati Mandal – Mumbai' 1st floor, Maheshwari Bhavan, 603, Jagannath Shankar Seth Marg, Chira Bazar, Marine Lines (East), Mumbai-400002.Source : BSE