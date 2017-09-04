Hind Aluminium's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company to be close from 13th September, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Unaudited Financial Result for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE