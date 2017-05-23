May 23, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hindustan Agrigen's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company is holding a Board Meeting on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter-alia, to approve Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.
