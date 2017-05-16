May 15, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Himatsingka Seide's board to consider dividend
Himatsingka Seide has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 23, 2017, to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:
1. To take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017; and
2. To consider recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE
1. To take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017; and
2. To consider recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE