Himatsingka Sei's board meeting on May 23, 2017

NOTICE pursuant to Regulation 29 of (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, to consider inter-alia the following: 1. To take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017; and 2. To consider recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17Source : BSE